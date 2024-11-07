Meetings announced to discuss revisions to Deer Management Units

Open houses are planned to share information on proposed changes to Wisconsin’s deer management units, including one in Woodruff.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host four open houses in mid-November.

The DNR reviews deer management unit boundaries every few years.

One focus of this year’s review is management units in the Northern Forest Zone.

DNR staff members will be available to talk about the review process and proposals being considered.

EVENT DETAILS

What: DMU Open House (Woodruff, WI)

When: Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Woodruff Town Hall

1418 1st Avenue

Woodruff, WI 54568

What: DMU Open House (Virtual)

When: Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Virtual; register for this meeting via Zoom

What: DMU Open House (Cable, WI)

When: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Norvado Building

43705 US Hwy 63

Cable, WI 54821

What: DMU Open House (Adams, WI)

When: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Adams County Community Center

569 N Cedar Street

Adams, WI 53910