Deer management units in Wisconsin to be reviewed

How deer management units in Wisconsin are laid out is up for review.

Scott Karel, Wildlife Regulation Policy Specialist for the DNR, spoke recently before the state Natural Resources Board.

He said part of the focus would be on the northern deer management units.

“Currently they’re county based. We’re considering changing them up a little bit. We’ve heard a desire to go back to something that’s more habitat based, so we’re tending to have a discussion about what our northern forest DMU’s would look like. Additionally, we’re looking at potential zone boundary adjustments, particularly around the central forest zone,” said Karel.

Some possible boundary adjustments for metro subunits would also be looked at.

Karel says they would start by consulting with parties that would be impacted.

“We would start the process by offering a couple of options and then getting the feedback back. If we can come up with a solution, we intend on having a public hearing and then bringing an emergency rule and permanent rule back to the board, we’re hoping, in February of 25,” said Karel.

That would hopefully allow changes to be in place for next year’s deer seasons.

The Natural Resources Board approved a scope statement to allow the process to move forward.