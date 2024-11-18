Hunters need to keep their health in mind as they prepare for the firearm deer season

Hunters excited to take part in Wisconsin’s upcoming deer season may put their health at risk.

Dr. Marcus Sublette, an Interventional Cardiologist with Aspirus Health, says hunting requires a lot of exertion.

"This is concerning for heart health because many people engage in deer hunting only once a year,” says Marcus Sublette, MD,. “Someone caught up in the excitement of hunting and the exertional activity can develop symptoms they may not have been previously aware of, such as pain in the chest, upper left arm, or neck and jaw pain.”

Dr. Sublette advises hunters to be realistic about their physical abilities, and to listen to their bodies.

Seek help immediately if a heart attack is suspected.

To help prevent such risks, maintaining good heart health during the off-season is essential.

Dr. Sublette recommends incorporating regular exercise focused on cardiovascular endurance and strength training, as well as following a balanced diet and moderating alcohol intake.

These practices will prepare hunters for a healthy and enjoyable hunting season.