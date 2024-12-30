Wisconsin DNR encourages people to get outside New Years Day with First Day Hikes

The Wisconsin DNR is encouraging people to start the new year outdoors.

There are two dozen First Day Hikes planned at state parks and forests.

Some of the events are tied to the 125th anniversary of the Wisconsin State Park System.

In the Northwoods there are hikes planned at Copper Falls State Park, Council Grounds State Park, and at Northern Highland American Legion State Forest.

Many properties offer 1 to 3-mile guided hikes led by property naturalists or rangers.

These hikes have a specific start time and gathering spot to meet up with others.

You can find event details on the Wisconsin DNR website.

First Day Hikes are free, but a vehicle admission pass or state trail pass may be required.