Hodag Dome launches winter walking challenge

WXPR | By WAOW Television Sadie Fisher
Published January 2, 2025 at 5:39 AM CST
For those looking to get more active during the New Year, the Hodag Dome in Rhinelander has the perfect activity to help.

The Hodag Dome is offering a Winter Walking Challenge.

From January 2 through February 28, people can participate in the challenge by setting a goal to walk 25, 50 or 100 miles.

Participants can walk in the Hodag Dome, outside or anywhere they'd like. You just have to track your progress in a book at the Dome's front desk.

All participants will get a prize at the end of February, whether or not the goal was met.

To enter the challenge, sign up at the Hodag Dome front desk anytime in the first few weeks of January. Pay a $10 participation fee and choose from a Hodag Dome t-shirt of pint glass. Pay a $20 fee for a Hodag Dome sweatshirt.

Call the Hodag Dome at 715-365-9520 with any questions.
