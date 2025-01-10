Hodag Challenge Cross Country Ski Race canceled for weekend of the 18th due to lack of snow

The Northwoods Nordic Ski Club was looking forward to hosting hundreds of middle and high school athletes next weekend.

Due to lack of snow, the ski club had to cancel the Hodag Challenge Cross Country Ski Race for January 18 and 19.

More than 20 teams from schools across Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan were expected to compete.

There’s been no decisions on whether it will or can be rescheduled for a later date.

This is the second year in a row the race has been canceled due to poor weather conditions.

On average, more than 26 inches of snow falls by now with snow depth of at least 9 inches.

This year, we’ve seen less than 15 inches of snow with about an inch on the ground right now.