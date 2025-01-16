Aquatic invasive species can still spread during the winter

Even in the middle of winter, people out fishing can spread aquatic invasive species.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources asks those out ice fishing to help prevent the spread.

Water from bait buckets and fish containers can transport invasives and fish diseases from one water body to another.

Even in harsh winter conditions, anglers can transport aquatic invasive species and fish diseases from one lake or river to another by emptying water from bait buckets and fish containers.

When lake or river water is added to these containers, diseases such as viral hemorrhagic septicemia or critters like tiny spiny water fleas and zebra mussel larvae may be along for the ride.

Drain all lake and river water on site before leaving.

Before leaving your fishing spots, remove any mud or plant material clinging to gear, including sleds used to haul supplies.

Some invasive aquatic plants flourish under the ice, like curly-leaf pondweed and Eurasian watermilfoil. Invasive critters like the spiny water flea larvae hide in the mud, and zebra mussels often hitch rides on plants.

The DNR asks that you Inspect all fishing equipment for attached aquatic plants, animals or mud.