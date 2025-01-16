© 2025 WXPR
Vilas County snowmobile trails to open for the season Friday

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published January 16, 2025 at 10:44 AM CST
pixabay.com tjsanzen

Vilas County snowmobile trails are opening Friday, January 17th at 8:00 a.m.

The trails are groomed and managed by 11 clubs who worked to get the more than 500 miles of trails in the county ready to open.

The Vilas County Forestry, Recreation and Land Department says the trails are in early season conditions.

The current base is not very deep with soft and icy sections.

Snow is not sticking to the base which means riders will not accelerate or stop as they normally would.

The county says riders should use caution when entering corners, speeding up, and with any sudden braking.

Riders need to stay on the trails.

Off trail riding is trespassing and could result in closure or loss of trails and fines for those in violation.

Iron County opened it trails Thursday morning.
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
