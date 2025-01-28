Rhinelander receives high marks for ice fishing

Rhinelander makes the top ten in a list of the best places to ice fish.

Fishing Booker compiled the list.

The website calls itself the world’s largest online platform for booking fishing trips.

Rhinelander was in 5th place in their top 10 locations for ice fishing.

The site highlighted the fishing on Boom Lake, but said the wider Northwoods region is home to numerous other lakes that offer excellent ice fishing.

It also noted the Northwoods offers many other winter recreation opportunities.

Bemidji, Minnesota, was at the top of the list.