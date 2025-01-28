© 2025 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rhinelander receives high marks for ice fishing

WXPR | By John Burton
Published January 28, 2025 at 7:58 AM CST
A fisherman drills holes on Boom Lake in Rhinelander.
Katie Thoresen
/
WXPR
A fisherman drills holes on Boom Lake in Rhinelander.

Rhinelander makes the top ten in a list of the best places to ice fish.

Fishing Booker compiled the list.

The website calls itself the world’s largest online platform for booking fishing trips.

Rhinelander was in 5th place in their top 10 locations for ice fishing.

The site highlighted the fishing on Boom Lake, but said the wider Northwoods region is home to numerous other lakes that offer excellent ice fishing.

It also noted the Northwoods offers many other winter recreation opportunities.

Bemidji, Minnesota, was at the top of the list.
Tags
Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports ice fishingiceWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content