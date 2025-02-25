© 2025 WXPR
Oneida County snowmobile trails to close Wednesday

WXPR | By John Burton
Published February 25, 2025 at 6:55 AM CST
Snowmobile trail deteriorated by warm weather
Oneida/Vilas County Snowmobile Trail Reports
/
Facebook
Snowmobile trail deteriorated by warm weather

Oneida County snowmobile trails will close Wednesday morning.

At this time, they’re hoping the closure will be temporary.

The Oneida County Forestry Department said the trails may open again if weather and trail conditions improve.

In Vilas County, trails remain open, but riding is not recommended.

The Sno-Eagles snowmobile club says there was a high level of traffic over the weekend.

The Sno-Eagles said they highly recommend that people not ride for now and said trail conditions are now dangerous.

Hopes are the return of cold weather will improve things.
