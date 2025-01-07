Michigan DNR shares winter safety tips for outdoor fun

Winter conditions across Michigan are fickle and The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is urging everyone to prioritize safety while enjoying the season's cold-weather adventures.

The DNR advised outdoor enthusiasts to prepare by dressing in layers, checking weather and road conditions, and carrying essential safety gear such as flashlights and ice picks.

Sgt. Jason Becker from the Law Enforcement Division of the DNR said it is also important to stay hydrated and not go out alone if possible. He offered a potentially life-saving tip:

"Let someone know where you're gonna be and approximately what time you're going to return," Becker recommended. "If something does happen, we know where to start looking or we even know that you are missing. We always tell people, 'Go with a buddy,' especially when it comes to snowmobiling because it tends to be far away from civilization."

Becker also stressed carrying a two-way communication device capable of working in remote areas and taking an honest assessment of your health. If you are not feeling well, stay home.

In Michigan, statistics show snowmobiling and hypothermia are leading causes of injury or death in winter recreational accidents. However, falling through ice, especially during ice fishing, remains a serious risk. In 2019, there were 65 fatalities from 54 ice-related accidents.

Becker emphasized a critical saying from the DNR: No ice is safe ice.

"Carry an ice pick so that if you do fall through, they're a way to get some traction in the ice to pull yourself back out of the water," Becker urged. "Have something to make a hole in the ice, to check the thickness and keep checking it periodically."

He added alcohol consumption is a big factor in many accidents during recreational activities.