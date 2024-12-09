DNR cautions no ice is safe ice

Ice only recently started appearing on area lakes, but some people push the season.

The Wisconsin DNR asks the public to practice early ice safety.

They caution that no ice is safe ice.

“After we have the first cold nights, we start to see the early ice. It may look solid to the naked eye, but it's not,” said Lt. Jacob Holsclaw, DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator. “There can be, and often are, cracks and changes in the ice thickness that you will not see.”

The ice covers hide the currents, debris and underground springs still feeding lakes and rivers. “These factors and more are why no ice is ever considered safe – no matter the month,” Hosclaw said.

Local fishing clubs, outfitters and bait shops are the best sources for local current ice conditions.

The DNR does not monitor ice conditions.

Some smaller lakes can have aerators that are run throughout the winter either covering a large area towards the center of the lake or may have smaller aerators placed by private property landowners adjacent to their shore and/or piers.

Equally as important is to stay alert for pressure ridges or ice heaves.

Here are more safety tips:

Carry a cell phone, and let people know where you are going and when you’ll return home.

Wear proper clothing and equipment, including a personal flotation device or a float coat to help you stay afloat and to help slow body heat loss.

Take an extra pair of mittens or gloves so your hands can remain dry and warm.

Wear creepers attached to boots to prevent slipping on clear ice.

Carry a spud bar to check the ice while walking to new areas.

Carry a couple of spikes and a length of light rope in an easily accessible pocket to help pull yourself – or others – out of the ice.

Do not travel in unfamiliar areas – or at night.

Have a plan in place noting where you will be and when you plan to return. Along with leaving a written note of your plans, it is also recommended to keep a charged cell phone.

If the worst happens and you happen to fall in, here’s what to do: