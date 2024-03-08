Rescue required after two plunge through the ice on the Willow Flowage
Two people needed to be rescued after breaking through the ice on the Willow Reservoir in Oneida County.
The Little Rice Fire Department said in a Facebook post the two adults were ice fishing Thursday afternoon when they went through and couldn’t get back to solid ice.
A UPS driver was credited with seeing the people in distress and calling for help.
A number of agencies were called to the scene, and private citizens provided assistance as well.
Both patients were transported to a local hospital.
The Little Rice Fire Department said in the post their understanding was both of the people who broke through the ice were in pretty good condition.