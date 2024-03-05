Arbor Vitae Fire and Rescue encourages people to keep off the ice

Warm weather and recent rain make sketchy ice conditions in the Northwoods even more dangerous.

Arbor Vitae Fire and Resue posted on Facebook that they strongly encourage all to stay off the ice.

They included a photo of a person and a car parked on lake ice.

The photo was sent to the department after being taken Sunday morning on a lake in Arbor Vitae.

They asked people to use common sense and avoid a life-altering accident.

There is also a risk to first responders who would have to attempt a rescue, and no guarantees a rescue would be successful.

The department said there may be eight inches of ice, but warmth can create conditions that will allow a vehicle to fall through.