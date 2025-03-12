Construction to start next month on new disc golf course in Boulder Junction

By the end of May, The Town of Boulder Junction hopes to open at least 9 holes of its planned 18-hole disc golf course.

The Tall Pines Disc Golf Course will be built on town-owned land, just east of the Boulder Junction Community Building.

The town has already raised a large portion of the $24,000 to build it and is seeking more donors for the rest.

Town Supervisor and Chair of the park board Laura Bertch says they plan to have a dedication for the new course on May 25th.

“They want to have a brat fry and celebrate this new venture for the town, town board, and park board,” said Bertch.

The disc golf course is one the latest park-related improvements for the town.

In the last couple of years, they overhauled the playground.

Construction is expected to wrap up this summer on the new basketball court which will be expanded to a full high school size court complete with benches and bleachers.

Bertch says these things are great for attracting visitors to town. She’s also hoping it will attract permanent residents.

“I think it's important to invest in our community and be able to attract youth and young families to the area,” said Bertch.

You can learn more about the planned projects on the Boulder Junction Parks and Recreation website.