Potential NOAA cuts could put WI weather warnings on ice

One of many federal agencies facing cuts by the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and as states like Wisconsin brace for what is often a severe spring weather season, scientists said the cuts could threaten people's safety.

NOAA employees have been told to expect layoffs of up to 20%, or more than 1,000 jobs. Some have already begun. Among other roles, NOAA's National Weather Service provides data used by most weather forecasters, including for warnings and advisories.

Bernadette Woods Placky, chief meteorologist and vice president of engagement for Climate Central, said the NOAA data is critical.

"Because of NOAA data, we know when to evacuate ahead of storms, fires," Woods Placky outlined. "We know when not to evacuate, which is also really critical, because that saves a lot of money and a lot of time."

There are five National Weather Service offices covering Wisconsin. Woods Placky added beyond short-term predictions, data from NOAA helps farmers understand what to plant and when to harvest, especially as crop hardiness zones shift due to climate change.

NOAA's climate and storm data dates back to 1950 and goes beyond U.S. borders. Woods Placky pointed out unstable governments can interrupt data gathering.

"When you get that gap in the data, it invalidates the long-term datasets," Woods Placky emphasized. "You can't carry it with the same weight to tease out longer-term trends to keep people safe and prepared on longer-term shifts that we're seeing."

She added global groups also use NOAA's data, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the United Nations.

Some argued services NOAA offers can instead be privatized.

David Dickson, TV engagement coordinator for the nonprofit Covering Climate Now, said it shows a misunderstanding.

"To argue against NOAA not being useful because we have private companies offering weather apps would be to argue against farmers because we have grocery stores," Dickson stressed. "It really does fund the invisible backbone of virtually everything we consume."