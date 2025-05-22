© 2025 WXPR
Musky season opens Saturday in northern Wisconsin

WXPR | By John Burton,
Wisconsin DNR
Published May 22, 2025 at 7:39 AM CDT
Eric Engbretson, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

Those who like to fish for musky can hit the water again this weekend.

The northern zone musky season opens Saturday, May 24th in Wisconsin and runs through the end of the year.

Due to the warmer weather, the DNR says anglers can expect fish in most waters to be done spawning and ready to feed.

During the early season, musky will likely be active in shallow vegetated bays, channels and on points just adjacent to shallow bays.

Take along the proper tools to release fish, like a large landing net, long nose pliers, a hook cutter and gloves.

Anglers can find tips for responsibly handling and releasing a musky on the DNR's Responsible Release webpage.

Learn more about Wisconsin's official state fish on the DNR's Musky webpage.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
Wisconsin DNR
