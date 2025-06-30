Unique winter recreation draw in Boulder Junction receives state award

Boulder Junction receives some special recognition for an innovative winter tourism attraction – the Glide Skating Ribbon at Boulder Junction Winter Park.

The town’s Parks and Recreation Department has received a First Ascent Award for Innovation in the 2025 Governor’s Outdoor Industry Awards.

The Glide Skating Ribbon in Boulder Junction was the first recreation facility of its kind in Wisconsin.

The effort turned an old railroad grade into an attraction that drew thousands of visitors.

“The Park Board has done a fantastic job of creating a bold, visionary plan to expand and enhance our park facilities,” said Town Chairman Dennis Reuss. “The Glide brought many people to Boulder Junction this past winter and made a very strong positive impact on our local businesses. This award confirms what we’ve seen firsthand, true innovation paired with community spirit delivers real results.”

Laura Bertch, Chairperson of the Boulder Junction Park Board, emphasized the collaborative spirit behind the project.

“This honor reflects not only the leadership of our Park Board members but also the dedication of the many volunteers who gave their time and energy to make this vision a reality. We could not be more proud,” said Bertch.

A news release about the award says plans are to build upon the success with expanded Winter Park amenities in coming seasons.