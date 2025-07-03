Wisconsin DNR urges ATV/UTV riders to be safe ahead of the holiday weekend

The Wisconsin DNR is urging ATV and UTV riders to make safe choices ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Nineteen people have been killed in ATV and UTV crashes so far this year, their ages range from just 10 years old to 97.

Most of them were not wearing seat belts or helmets, and alcohol and speed were also contributing factors, according to the DNR.

Last year, more than half of the fatal ATV/UTV crashes in Wisconsin involved alcohol.

“You always want to drive sober, so wait to celebrate, wait to drink till you're done riding for the day. It's the safest thing you can do,” said Jake Holsclaw, a Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden.

Riders are also encouraged to ensure their vehicles are legal for use in Wisconsin. Here are some things to remember about machine width restrictions in Wisconsin:

The maximum width for a UTV is 65 inches, measured outside of wheel rim to rim.

UTVs that are too wide can create a safety issue for you and other trail users.

It is illegal to modify the factory width – this can result in a citation on the trail.

It is illegal to operate a machine that is over 65 inches on a public road or trail – operation in these areas will result in a citation.

If you have questions about the legality of your UTV, please contact DNR customer service or your local Conservation Warden.

If you were born after January 1, 1988, you are required to take a safety course in person or online.