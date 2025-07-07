Wisconsin to again allow hunting for sharp-tailed grouse

Wisconsin will hold a sharp-tailed grouse hunt this fall for the first time since 2018.

The season will run from October 18th to November 9th.

An application period is in progress until August 1st for entry into a limited-drawing lottery.

State biologists noticed a steady decline in sharp-tailed grouse numbers beginning in the 1990’s.

Habitat fragmentation and a decline of the pine barrens the birds prefer were believed to be the reason.

Efforts have been underway since that time to restore and reconnect sharp tailed grouse habitat, and the population has been growing.

Bob Hanson, DNR wildlife biologist, has been working with the sharp-tailed grouse population for years and has been a key member of the advisory committee.

“The Sharp-tailed Grouse Advisory Committee used several criteria to evaluate whether the population could support a hunt. We looked at lek survey numbers, winter survivability, nesting and brood rearing success, weather forecasts and habitat metrics,” said Hanson.

“Based on the population response we’ve been seeing, the metrics considered were all satisfied and suggested the population was large enough again for a limited hunt.”

The reopening of the season is a win for conservation. It culminates years of intensive habitat work in the Northwest Sands region.

“I hope to see the population numbers continue to climb,” said Hanson. “As we continue creating new barrens habitat and connecting habitat segments within a fragmented landscape, we should continue to see the population increase.”

For information on sharp-tailed grouse management efforts and where to watch for public involvement opportunities, visit the DNR’s Sharp-tailed Grouse Management webpage.