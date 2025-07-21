Young riders a particular concern in efforts to reduce ATV and UTV crashes
The Wisconsin DNR wants families to be serious about ATV and UTV safety, with many children and teens riding the machines.
Lieutenant Jacob Holsclaw is the Wisconsin DNR off-highway vehicle administrator, and he says there are some particular concerns with young riders……
“We want every ride to be a safe one,” said. “Most ATV and UTV crashes involving youth are preventable with basic safety steps and education” said Holsclaw.
So far this year, 21 people have been killed in ATV/UTV crashes. Most of them were not wearing seatbelts or helmets, and alcohol and speed were also contributing factors.
Key safety reminders for families:
- Helmets are required by law for all riders under age 18.
- Parents and mentors are encouraged to set a positive example by modeling proper helmet and seatbelt use.
- Youth under 16 must operate age-appropriate vehicles and follow all manufacturer restrictions.
- ATVs are typically designed for one rider only. UTVs may carry passengers only if seatbelts are available and used.
- Wisconsin law requires anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, and at least 12 years old, to complete an ATV safety certification course before operating alone on public trails.
- Parental supervision is strongly encouraged, even for certified riders.