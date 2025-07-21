Young riders a particular concern in efforts to reduce ATV and UTV crashes

The Wisconsin DNR wants families to be serious about ATV and UTV safety, with many children and teens riding the machines.

Lieutenant Jacob Holsclaw is the Wisconsin DNR off-highway vehicle administrator, and he says there are some particular concerns with young riders……

“We want every ride to be a safe one,” said. “Most ATV and UTV crashes involving youth are preventable with basic safety steps and education” said Holsclaw.

So far this year, 21 people have been killed in ATV/UTV crashes. Most of them were not wearing seatbelts or helmets, and alcohol and speed were also contributing factors.

Key safety reminders for families:

