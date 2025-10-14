Lake Gogebic State Park boat landing and day use area to temporarily close Wednesday

The day-use area and associated boating access site at Lake Gogebic State Park will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CDT) Wednesday while contractors run new power lines across the road and install new panels in the day-use area.

The park is located along M-64 at Lake Gogebic in Gogebic County.

For those wanting to launch boats onto Lake Gogebic during the closure, alternate sites are available at the Bergland Dock, located approximately 12 miles north along M-28 and the East Shore access site, situated 8 miles from the park along East Shore Road.

Project work, being completed by contractors Keweenaw Power & Lite, LLC of Hancock, is part of a larger American Rescue Plan Act-funded campground improvement project underway at the park.

For the latest on DNR facility closures visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.