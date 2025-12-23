Vilas County snowmobile clubs to add beacons at lake crossings to improve safety

Vilas County snowmobile lake crossings will now have beacons to help mark the trail.

The Vilas County Forestry, Recreation, and Land Department announced the change Tuesday.

Flashing beacon lights will be placed on both sides of the trail on the shoreline at lake access points.

These lights have a two nautical mile visibility range and will flash in a sequence of red, white, and green.

These beacons, in conjunction with lake markers, will let snowmobilers know where it is safe to cross lakes, where the shorelines are and where the exits are.

Additionally, 55 MPH night speed limit signs will be installed at all lake/trail accesses to remind riders that Wisconsin State law is 55 MPH during hours of darkness. This speed limit was put into effect to protect riders from running beyond the headlights of a snowmobile, creating safer riding conditions at night.

“Please ride responsibly. Off trail riding is trespassing and could result in closure or loss of trails and fines for those who violate. Snowmobile safety begins with you! Enjoy the trails and thank you for visiting Vilas County,” the press release stated.

Riders are asked to stay off lakes and water crossings until they are marked.

