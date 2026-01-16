World Championship Snowmobile Derby draws crowds to Eagle River

Snowmobile Racers and enthusiasts from across the country and around the world are riding into Northern Wisconsin this weekend.

Now in its 63rd year, the World Championship Derby Complex is drawing competitors from across North America and around the world.

“Majority of people are coming from the Midwest, but we’ve got a group here from Pennsylvania, another group from Quebec, another group from Wyoming. I had breakfast this morning with a group out of Minneapolis that’s been coming for 52 years," says Tom Anderson, co-owner and CEO of the World Championship Derby Complex.

For John Graber, a father from Minnesota, that tradition is what keeps his family coming back year after year.

“We just. They just enjoy it. They love the guys they race with. And they have a lot of friends here," says Graber.

And it’s not just racers who benefit. According to Anderson, the event brings a major economic boost to Eagle River.

“Major impact to eagle river. We’re filling up the hotels, the motels. The restaurants are all full. Gas stations are doing business. The ACE hardware store has gotten racers looking for parts. Walgreen stores are doing business. All over town everybody is profiting from the derby," says Anderson.

To him the event is deeply personal.

“I’ve been doing this for 52 years. It’s just that every time January comes around…it’s derby time," says Anderson.

But beyond the trophies and titles, many say the derby is really about connection.

“I’m just excited to see a bunch of friends from Wisconsin that I know are coming. Told them we got here yesterday," says Graber.

"We get to see a lot of our old friends come back again. Whether they’re fans or whether their racers, they come back. And after all these years. It’s like a family reunion," says Anderson.

The racing continues all weekend, but for many here, the real victory is coming back together.

Friday night will kick off the championship and run through Sunday.

For ticket information and a full event schedule you can go to derbycomplex.com.