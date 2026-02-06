Rhinelander Curling Club seeks to grow the sport in the Northwoods

Hannah Beeler gets into position at one end of the sheet, or playing area, for their practice game at the Rhinelander Ice Arena.

She sets one foot on the hack, one foot next to it on the ice, left hand holds onto the broom, and her right hand on the rock.

Pushing off the hack she releases the rock sending it across the ice to the house on the other end, that’s the blue and red rings that make up the scoring area.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR Hannah Beeler delivers the rock during a practice game.

“It's definitely a learning curve, for sure, and it's different for everybody, but we have great instructors here,” said Beeler. “People have been in world competitions and stuff, so it's really awesome. We have the opportunity to learn from them.”

Beeler started learning the sport of curling three years ago, right around the time the Rhinelander Curling Club was created.

Beeler says she’s a transplant to the Northwoods and was looking for a wintertime activity.

“Curling is one of those things that I've always been intrigued by, watching the Olympics and stuff, even if I had no idea what the heck was going on,” said Beeler. “Now I understand the game, and it's really fun. It's just a great winter sport.”

The Rhinelander Curling Club is hoping this year’s Winter Games inspires some more people to give the sport a try.

Club Secretary Paul Schaffer says they have big dreams for the program.

“Maybe someday we can have our own dedicated facility, and then we can really do big things,” said Schaffer. “We can get into junior programs and high school programs and compete at world tournaments, and that sort of thing.”

Before that, they’re looking to get more people into the sport and grow their members.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR

Throughout the season, the Rhinelander Curling Club offers learn to curl sessions.

At Sunday night’s practice, Terri Gleason is showing a group of newcomers the basics of sweeping techniques.

After about an hour practicing throwing the stone and sweeping, they play their first game.

Roy Young is in his second year of curling having come out to the learn to curl sessions last year.

“It was challenging, but everybody's a lot of help. It's kind of a more of a team, and everybody helps everybody,” said Young.

Photos courtesy of Paul Schaffer and Alexa Megna. The Rhinelander Ice Arena is transformed for a bonspiel (curling tournament) hosted by the Rhinelander Curling Club.

One of the members a lot of people look to is Geoff Goodland. He has been curling for 59 years.

Goodland started playing with his family as a kid, then competitively in high school when it was an WIAA sport and going on to compete in national and world championships.

He, like the others that started the Rhinelander Curling Club, curled with clubs in other parts of the state, but had a connection to the Northwoods that made them want to start one here.

“The sport is so healthy in Wisconsin,” said Goodland. “This was like the first new club in 30 years.”

The sport in Wisconsin goes back to the 1800s.

“It's an old, old sport, and it's the sportsmanship, the traditions and the etiquette that really make the sport special,” said Goodland.

Goodland enjoys that it’s a sport that people can pick up at any age, pointing out that he hit the highlight of his curling career in his 40s.

“I mean, how many sports could somebody say, ‘I really kind of hit the top level when I hit 46 or 47.’ It's just unique. It's a lifetime sport,” said Goodland.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR

The Rhinelander Curling Club is very encouraging when it comes to getting people into the sport, though people had the same words of cautions, especially for those wanting to try after seeing it on TV.

“It actually it is harder than it looks like. People think you start curling and you're going to go straight to the Olympics. That's kind of the joke,” said Beeler. “When I tell people, I start curling, ‘oh, you're going to be Olympian now.’ No, not quite.”

“The level of competition at the Olympics is just so phenomenal. They're so good. If you've done it, you've tried it,” said Schaffer. “It looks so simple, but it's not. It takes a while. It takes a real touch and a feel for the game there are to be good.”

Despite the learning curve, they all agree that the challenge of the game and the comradery of their fellow curlers makes it all worth it.

“You build lifelong memories, and you build lifelong friendships from people all over the country that you end up playing against. It's just terrific,” said Schaffer.

You can find details about the Rhinelander Curling Club’s “Learn to Curl” events on their website or Facebook page. One of the regular nights they invite people to learn the sport is Sundays, though Schaffer notes they will not be holding practice on Super Bowl Sunday.

The club does have tools to adapt the game if someone doesn’t have as much mobility in their knees or back.

The Club is also hosting curling watch parties throughout the Olympics at Rocky Reef Brewing Company.

The first one is Saturday, February 7 at 4:00 p.m. as USA’s Mixed Doubles team takes on Great Britain.