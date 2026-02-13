Users of national forest land in Wisconsin to be surveyed

Those having fun in the national forest may be asked about their experience.

Public surveys will be taking place in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

That could happen in recreation sites and along forest roads.

The National Visitor Use Monitoring survey is designed to estimate how many people recreate in national forests, what they do, and if they are satisfied with their visit.

Contract employees will be out in all types of weather conditions, wearing bright orange vests and be near a sign that reads “Traffic Survey Ahead.”

Questions asked may include what areas you recreated in the Forest; how many people traveled with you; how long you were in the forest; what other recreation sites you visited while in the Forest and how satisfied you are with the facilities and services provided. About a third of survey participants will be asked to complete a confidential survey on recreation spending during their trip to measure the economic impact on local communities.

These surveys are conducted in a national forest every five years.

Surveys are voluntary and responses are confidential.

The survey effort will run through September.

Information about the National Visitor Use Monitoring program can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/about-agency/nvum