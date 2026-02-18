Storm breaks up access to Apostle Islands Ice Cave

The Apostle Island National Lakeshore ice caves will remain closed for the season.

The National Park Service shared webcam images showing the difference a day can make breaking up the ice.

Tuesday’s high winds broke up all the ice along the caves.

The stretch of sub-zero temperatures and calm winds that formed stable ice is unlikely to return before spring.

This means the one day they were accessible on Monday will likely be the only day this season.

Thousands of people made the two-plus mile trek to see the ice formations. You can check out photos from our partner’s at WPR.

This was the first year in more than a decade the ice caves have been accessible.