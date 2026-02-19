Boulder Junction Winter Park closes for the season

Boulder Junction Winter Park is closed for the season, including the very popular Glide ice skating trail.

In a park update Thursday morning, Boulder Junction Community Parks says the recent weather was too much to overcome.

When crews were clearing the snow off the ice, they found that roughly half the ice rink had turned to slush, and large portions of the Glide had “unrecoverable soft spots.”

Looking at the forecast, the town says the rehabilitation is no longer practical or sustainable.

“This season once again demonstrated the strength of a community willing to build something meaningful together. The Glide Skating Ribbon and community rink welcomed residents, seasonal property owners, and visitors from across the region. Families gathered, children learned to skate, neighbors connected around the fire feature, and thousands of laps were taken beneath the Northwoods sky,” the town’s park board said in a new release announcing the closure.

The Park Board recognized the dedicated volunteers who spent countless hours flooding ice, clearing snow, monitoring conditions, and maintaining equipment.

“Their commitment made the season possible. We also extend gratitude to our sponsors, donors, and the many individuals who contributed to the Park Maintenance Fund. Their support ensures that Winter Park remains safe, welcoming, and accessible to all.”

This was the second year of The Glide at Boulder Junction Winter Park which also is home to a sledding hill and ice skating rink.

