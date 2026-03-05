Snowmobile trails start to close across the Northwoods

Oneida and Forest Counties are closing their snowmobile trails as of 8:00 a.m. Friday, March 6.

Oneida County says they may re-open their trails when or if weather and trail conditions improve.

Several clubs had already announced they were suspending grooming operations until they got more snow.

Langlade and Lincoln Counties closed their snowmobile trails for the season earlier this week.

This week’s warm temperatures and sun dropped the snowpack significantly across the Northwoods.

We are expected to see some precipitation Friday through Saturday morning. At this time, it’s expected to be mostly rain, with a chance for a wintry mix Saturday morning.

The next chance for snow is Tuesday.

