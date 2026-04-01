Young girls tend to leave sports at a higher rate than boys. Programs like Little Bellas help give them the confidence to keep going.

A 2022 study found that roughly 43% of girls who once considered themselves ‘sporty’ will stop playing a sport in middle school.

A fear of being judged and lack of confidence are among the top reasons girls under 14 say they’ve dropped out of a sport.

“They're told their body image isn't correct, they're not strong enough, they're not good enough, and they can't compete against boys, so they just forget about it then, which is sad. We're trying to keep girls into sports,” said Val Foley. She’s the program lead the Little Bellas Rhinelander Area Program.

Little Bellas teaches 7- to 13-year-old girl various mountain biking skills from women mentors.

Through mountain biking, Foley says she’s watched girls gain confidence in themselves and their skills, learn to make healthy choices, and fall in love with a sport they will hopefully keep with their whole lives.

“This is such a worthwhile thing for your child. They, like I said, can do this for the rest of their life, and parents start riding with their kids, which is great. We've had some families that they're saying, ‘Well, my I can't keep up with her. You know, she's just she's gotten so good on her bike, but we go out as a family and we ride,’” said Foley. “They might ride the Bearskin or go up to the Boulder Junction trails, and so they're enjoying time together as a family as well. This is a good thing for them.”

Now in its fifth year, Little Bellas offers a six-week long program that meets once a week at Washburn Trails near Rhinelander starting in May.

The girls build skills through games on and off the bikes and riding the trails.

They’re also bringing back for a second year, the week-long half day camp at WinMan Trails for 9- to 11-year-olds.

“The girls had fun. We've got some returning girls coming for that one as well. People are signing up earlier for both of the Little Bellas programs this year, and so we're getting quite a few girls, and we're happy to have more,” said Foley.

Little Bellas Rhinelander Area Program can accept up to 25 girls, but Foley says they’re open to having more if there’s demand for it.

Girls need to be able to ride a bike without training wheels to participate.

There’s financial assistance as well as donated equipment available. Foley doesn’t want cost to be a barrier for girls to participate. Local business and organizations like Kiwanis Club, Ahlstrom Paper Company, Campfire Coffee and Creamery, and a local former physician have all made donations to support the program.

“I'm so happy with that, because they realize the need to get girls out and moving,” said Foley.

People with questions can contact Foley at 715-360-3874.

You can register for both the camp and weekly program at littlebellas.org.

