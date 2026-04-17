U.S. Senate votes to end mining ban near Boundary Waters

Minnesotans unhappy with a final congressional vote on mining interests near the Boundary Waters insist their fight is not over, after the Senate overturned protections for areas along the most visited public wilderness in the U.S.

Thursday's narrow vote sent the resolution to President Donald Trump, who supports it. The Boundary Waters Canoe Area is considered a national treasure for its pristine landscape, drawing roughly 200,000 visitors annually. But the region has attracted renewed industrial interest for mineral extraction.

Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., led opposition in the Senate and suggested environmental groups have strong standing to challenge the outcome by filing a lawsuit. Smith was alluding to Republicans leaning on the seldom-used Congressional Review Act to push the resolution through.

"The Senate and the House should follow the law," Smith urged. "They should follow the laws that they wrote about how public land orders are treated in this country, and I do not believe that happened here."

Environmental voices in Minnesota stressed state regulators will have a say on a proposed copper-nickel mine connected to the federal ban, which was enacted in 2023. Republicans supportive of the project said it would provide jobs while helping America gain access to critical minerals for products like medical devices. They also argued there would be safeguards to prevent water pollution. Opponents disagreed, saying the land is being sold out to overseas corporate interests.

The area in question sits in the Superior National Forest, with the proposed mine upstream from the Boundary Waters.

Matthew Schultz, program manager for the advocacy group Sportsmen for the Boundary Waters, said with federal leases soon expected, he and fellow opponents will press hard for accountability during the public input process.

"If the Senators that voted yes on this today really feel that the process is gonna do a good job, then I think it's our job to hold them accountable and ensure that actually happens," Schultz emphasized. "We're not looking at truncated public comment periods. We want robust public comment."

It is projected the proposed mine is still years away from being operational, as a mix of state and federal permits are needed along with environmental reviews. Industry groups like Mining Minnesota feel there will be ample opportunity for the public to weigh in on all levels. The group echoed claims existing safeguards will ensure harmful elements will not find their way into the Boundary Waters.