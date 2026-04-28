1100 acres around the Gile Flowage purchased by Iron County

1100 acres of land around the Gile Flowage is now owned by Iron County.

It follows a six-year conservation effort.

The Iron County Forestry Department announced the $5.6 Million dollar purchase from Xcel Energy.

The purchase will allow for permanent protection of nearly 18 miles of shoreline and forested wetlands in the Lake Superior watershed.

“Xcel Energy reached out to Iron County in 2019 about the possibility of acquiring this land. While there was immediate interest in this special property, funding was the main challenge,” said Iron County Forest Administrator Eric Peterson. “Our acquisition will protect undeveloped riparian, upland, and island habitats, providing unique conservation and passive recreation opportunities.”

Money for the purchase came entirely from grants.

$4.1 million was provided by the Wisconsin Costal Management Program and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

$1.5 million came from a Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Grant.

“We were pleased to support the acquisition of this incredibly important conservation project, and proud to support Iron County and Tribal partners in this coastal management effort,” said DOA Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. “This project will ensure the beautiful Gile Flowage area is restored and protected for future generations.”

The project received broad support from local municipalities, tribes, and conservation groups.

The acquisition includes 592 acres in the Town of Carey and 513 acres in the Town of Pence, both of which provided formal resolutions of support.

The Gile Flowage is a 3,384-acre waterbody within the Montreal River Watershed, which flows north into Lake Superior.

The environmental quality and resiliency of the Gile Flowage ecosystems directly impact downstream water quality and coastal resources.

This newly acquired land will be enrolled into the Iron County Forest and managed under its existing 15-Year Comprehensive Land Use Plan, guaranteeing public access and habitat preservation for future generations.