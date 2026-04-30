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ATV/UTV Trails opening for the season May 1

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published April 30, 2026 at 8:17 AM CDT
Wisconsin DNR

ATV and UTV trails will be opening in most counties across the Northwoods Friday.

Oneida, Vilas, Lincoln, and Langlade Counties announced trails will be opening on May 1st. Most are opening at 8:00 a.m. Oneida trails open at noon.

Trails are expected to be in “early-season conditions.”

Riders may run into rough stretches, standing water, or soft spots.

Trails are maintained by local clubs and volunteers.

People are asked to stay on the marked trails, obey all signs and regulations, and ride responsibly.
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Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports WXPR NewsATVUTV
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen
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