Operator missing after empty boat found running in circles on the Lac du Flambeau Reservation

An empty boat running in circles has led to a search in a Lac du Flambeau Reservation lake.

Lac du Flambeau Police say Thursday night at 8:21 p.m., a report came in of an unoccupied boat running in circles on Whitefish Lake.

The person who called in helped first arriving officers out to the scene in their boat.

They confirmed the boat was empty but could not find anyone in the water.

No survivors were located, so the officers returned to shore and joined the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Warden who had arrived at the scene and launched his boat.

The officers and warden returned to the area of the out of control boat to continue search efforts.

Meanwhile, officers on shore spoke with individuals residing near the search area and learned the identity of the owner of the out of control boat.

Family of the person confirmed the boat owner was missing.

Personnel from Lac du Flambeau Tribal Emergency Management, the Lac du Flambeau Fire and Ambulance Department, the Woodruff Fire Department, and the Wisconsin DNR arrived at the scene to assist Lac du Flambeau Tribal law enforcement personnel in the search and recovery efforts and helped secure the boat to prevent injury to searchers.

The Oneida Dive Team, Vilas County Sheriff’s Department underwater drone operators, and a specialized K9 Unit from Newbold Search and Rescue were also contacted for help.

The Lac du Flambeau Tribal Victim Services Director has been providing support to the missing person’s family.