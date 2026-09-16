Low water levels impacting boaters
Boaters need to take some extra care.
The DNR says ongoing drought conditions are causing low water levels.
That means boaters, especially those with longer trailers, may have difficulty getting boats into or out of the water at shallow boat ramps.
The low water may also exposed unmarked obstructions at the ramp.
That could include things like stumps, rocks, holes and sandbars.
Fish and wildlife deal with low water levels as part of normal weather cycles and should be doing okay for the most part.
Fish may be a bit stressed by being concentrated into smaller areas and may not be as willing to bite.
The DNR’s Boater Checklist For Low‑Water Conditions
- Always wear a life jacket when on or near the water.
- Inspect the ramp end for holes, drop offs or mounds before launching or removing watercraft.
- Assign a spotter to watch trailer wheels and boat axles.
- Use idle speed only; do not aggressively throttle the motor on the ramp.
- Use the trailer winch instead of power loading.
- Do not back the trailer into the water any further than necessary for safe loading/unloading.
- Confirm water depth before lowering the motor.
- Consult lake maps to avoid shallow zones and be aware that unmarked and new obstructions may exist.
- Monitor water levels and plan an early or alternate removal if needed.
- The use of any motorized vehicle on an exposed bed of a navigable waterway is generally prohibited by law, with some exceptions. Contact the DNR for more information.