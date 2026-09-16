Low water levels impacting boaters

Boaters need to take some extra care.

The DNR says ongoing drought conditions are causing low water levels.

That means boaters, especially those with longer trailers, may have difficulty getting boats into or out of the water at shallow boat ramps.

The low water may also exposed unmarked obstructions at the ramp.

That could include things like stumps, rocks, holes and sandbars.

Fish and wildlife deal with low water levels as part of normal weather cycles and should be doing okay for the most part.

Fish may be a bit stressed by being concentrated into smaller areas and may not be as willing to bite.

The DNR’s Boater Checklist For Low‑Water Conditions

