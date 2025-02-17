Hallie Claflin / Wisconsin Watch

Hallie Claflin joined Wisconsin Watch as a statehouse reporting intern in June 2024. She recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with degrees in journalism and political science. In Washington, D.C., she created visual news content as an intern at Voice of America. In Wisconsin, she aided in investigations of government, politics and law enforcement as an intern at The Badger Project. She also worked as a local beat reporter, covering race, social justice and education for Madison Commons. She is passionate about political investigations as well as solutions journalism.