Janelle Mella / Wisconsin Watch

Janelle Mella joined Wisconsin Watch as a Scripps Howard Fund intern in June 2025. She is pursuing a major in journalism at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, with a minor in film and media studies. At Northwestern, Janelle reports and edits for The Daily Northwestern, where she primarily covers student government and campus issues. She also freelances for nuAZN, the university’s Asian-interest magazine. After graduation, she hopes to pursue a career in solutions-oriented journalism.