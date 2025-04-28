Terri Dee has worn many hats in her nearly 30-year career in radio, tv, and print as a news reporter and anchor for Emmis Communications, technical and creative producer, on-air personality, reporter, anchor, news director, and talk show host for Urban One ("The Chat Room" and "Community Connection") and local news anchor ("All Things Considered") on NPR-member station WFYI-FM in Indianapolis. Terri has received numerous community service awards for her work in addressing illiteracy, and helping troubled youth make better choices. She has an MBA degree from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Persistent ID: www.linkedin.com/in/terri-dee-mba-876a7920

Topic Expertise: Racial equity, small business, personal finance, education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and entrepreneurship.