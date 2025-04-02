Frozen in Time: Northwoods Ice Storm History

The Northwoods is no stranger to winter weather, and ice storms have historically been among the most destructive. But even by Wisconsin standards, the most recent ice storm that slammed northern Wisconsin March 29th and 30th, 2025 was one for the books.

Thousands of Northwoods residents have found themselves in an impromptu off-grid survival challenge, shivering in the dark while trees could be heard snapping under the weight of the ice.

Late March has brought frequent ice storms in recent years, with significant events every year going back to 2022. Another notable ice storm in recent history occurred on March 3rd and 4th, 2019, with thick ice coated roads and sidewalks, leading to widespread power outages and hazardous conditions.

Looking further back, Wisconsin endured a major ice storm in March of 1976, which crippled much of the southern part of the state. However, the Northwoods was mostly spared during that event, receiving heavy snowfall instead of freezing rain.

The most comparable ice storm to this recent March event dates back to April 4th, 1974. That storm left trees bowing under the weight of ice accumulations reported to be two inches thick in some areas.

Newspaper headlines at the time described scenes eerily similar to those seen today, roads impassable, trees coated in ice, and thousands left in the dark. Power lines were torn down, tangled in the wreckage of fallen branches, and recovery efforts stretched for days as utility crews worked tirelessly to restore electricity.

Fast forward 50 years, and here we are again, stuck in an icy time loop, dodging falling branches, and waiting for the lights to come back on, as the region sees sparkeling landscapes of ice covered trees, and utility workers racing to restore power to thousands. While history may repeat itself, the resilience of our Northwoods communities remains unchanged. Don’t forget to check on your neighbors, and stay safe!

