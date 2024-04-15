All Things Outdoors: Turkey Hunting

The 2024 spring turkey season opens on April 17 in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden Tim Otto talks with WXPR's Katie Thoresen about what hunters need to know and what everyone can be doing to stay safe during this hunting season.

The 2024 spring turkey season will run from April 17 through May 28 and includes six, seven-day periods running Wednesday through the following Tuesday. All seven turkey management zones will be open for hunting.

The 2024 spring turkey season dates are as follows:

