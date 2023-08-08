Freedom Waters Foundation: Offering opportunities for all on the water

Going out and spending time on the water during summer is a relaxing ordeal for anyone who wants to let go of their worries for a while, but this experience may not be accessible to everyone if they have special needs. The Freedom Waters Foundation extends an offer to give this experience to those exact people.

The Freedom Waters Foundation is a non-profit organization that offers free boat outings for Children and individuals with special needs as well as veterans. Originally based in Naples, Florida, the foundation has expanded to other southeastern states.

This August it will be coming to Lac du Flambeau, Wisconsin.

The organization was founded back in 2006. It has since become well known for the experience it offers to those who previously might not have been able to enjoy the respite of relaxing on the water.

“It allows the families one, to do things together that they might not be able to otherwise do. So, they get to enjoy a special time together. Being on the water has a natural healing effect for everyone because our bodies are made of 70% of water, so there is a natural healing that happens when we connect with the water and being out on the water. So, there’s a lot of relaxation, respite, leaving your worries behind, and just going out and having a really fun, enjoyable time.” Says Debra Frenkel, Executive Director, and Founder of Freedom Waters

In order to make these outings accessible and comfortable for all, freedom waters also offers accommodation for those who require special equipment or needs.

“What we do is we make sure that whatever need is out there, that we match the boat up with the person’s needs. So, if a person needs a wheelchair, we’ll make sure we put them on a wheelchair accessible pontoon boat.” (Frenkel)

In 2022 Freedom waters offered over 3,500 water outings to families, veterans, and individuals with special needs. These outings are planned and achieved with the minimal workers at Freedom waters along with hundreds of volunteers and donors.

The organization is expecting a smaller, yet similarly successful turnout when they come to Lac du Flambeau on August 13 at Dillman’s Bay resort from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

This expansion to Wisconsin is attributed to the owners of Dillman’s Bay resort who attended a freedom waters event in Florida and wanted to host an event of their own in Wisconsin working hand in hand with the organization to make it happen.

If you or someone you know would be interested in participating in or volunteering for this event, you can sign up at www.freedomwatersfoundation.org.