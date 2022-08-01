With rising food costs, support of nutritional programs more important than ever

FORK, or Feed Our Rural Kids, is an organization that helps kids who come from food

insecure homes in local areas and gives them nutritional support.

For the three years this organization has been around, it has hosted annual fundraisers. One of

which is coming up this August.

“Fork is an organization that was created to fill in the gaps between the, what at that time

were the current local nutritional support programs, and what we, as and organization, had identified

specifically, as the needs,” said Perry Pokrandt, Founder and President of FORK.

FORK serves central and eastern Vilas County. They will also soon be serving the Three Lakes School

District come fall.

As prices continue to rise, Porkrandt says organizations like FORK are needed more than ever.

The CashFORKids fundraiser is a way for FORK to raise money to help more kids. This money

comes from different financial organizations as well as individual donations.

“So, the need is on the rise right now and costs are going up and so we have to continue

our work and we need help to do that,” said Pokrandt.

Not only does FORK use this money to fund its own efforts to help children in need, but it also supports other organizations to do the same thing.

“We have five nutritional support programs that we operate ourselves. So, it funds those efforts, but FORK also contributes towards the efforts of other nutritional support programs,” said Pokrandt.

If you or someone you know would like to support this cause, you can donate at FeedOurRuralKids.org/cashforkids, or mail a check to CashFORKids 4887 Echo Ridge Dr, Eagle River, Wi.

The CashFORKids fundraiser runs through the end of August.