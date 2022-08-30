Park Falls YMCA update, pilot program could benefit rural communities, and government to end free COVID-19 test program
Park Falls select firms to build and design new YMCA. Unified School District of Antigo to upgrade its metal lab. CHIPS Act creates pilot program meant to spur development in rural areas. President Biden will visit Wisconsin on Labor Day. Oil refinery fire shouldn't impact midwest gas prices dramatically. And, the federal government will stop sending out free at-home COVID-19 tests as schools begin.