Seth Wakefield’s sentencing, the monkeypox vaccine, Habitat for Humanity’s next Northwoods home
Seth Wakefield, the man who helped Christopher Anderson plan the murder of Hannah Miller, will spend five and a half years in prison. Then, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services expanded eligibility yesterday for who can get the monkeypox vaccine. Gov. Tony Evers is calling for spending nearly $2 billion more public K-12 education. And Habitat for Humanity broke ground on its 24th house in the Northwoods yesterday.