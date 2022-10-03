© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Extra for iTunes
The Extra

Community Blood Center sends support to Florida, Darrell Brooks goes to trial, and FORK expands

Published October 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Hurricane Ian devastated parts of southwestern Florida last week, leaving the area in dire need of support and resources. One of the resources needed is blood products, and the Community Blood Center stepping in to help. Then, Darrell Brooks’ trial is set to start today. He’s accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more. Finally, Feed Our Rural Kids, or FORK, recently announced plans to expand its reach.

Tags
The Extra Local Newscast
Stay Connected
Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a Morning Edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
See stories by Erin Gottsacker
Latest Episodes