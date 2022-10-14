© 2022 WXPR
Tackling the EMS shortage, fentanyl test strips, and a push for construction unions

Published October 14, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT
Fire departments in western Vilas County call the current EMS situation a crisis. There are not enough medical first responders to quickly respond to calls, so four local fire departments are teaming up to try to find a solution. Then, fentanyl test strips are now available statewide in response to increasing overdose deaths. And Wisconsin union leaders say the state is seeing more buzz among organized labor, especially among construction unions.

Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a Morning Edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
