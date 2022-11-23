A GOP push for tax cuts, a deer hunt update, and what inflation means for local food pantries
Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders say they want to tap the state’s projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to eliminate a tax paid by businesses and lower income taxes for the wealthiest filers. Then, the state Department of Natural Resources is calling the 9-day gun deer season a return to normal in terms of harvest totals. Finally, local food pantries are feeling the effects of inflation as demand goes up and food prices rise.