A GOP push for tax cuts, a deer hunt update, and what inflation means for local food pantries

Published November 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST
Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders say they want to tap the state’s projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to eliminate a tax paid by businesses and lower income taxes for the wealthiest filers. Then, the state Department of Natural Resources is calling the 9-day gun deer season a return to normal in terms of harvest totals. Finally, local food pantries are feeling the effects of inflation as demand goes up and food prices rise.

