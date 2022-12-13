A Great Lakes fishing deal, expanded health benefits for veterans, and winter weather
Four Native American tribes in Michigan have agreed with the state and federal governments on a revised fishing policy for parts of the Great Lakes. Then, the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain is raising awareness for expanded health benefits for veterans under the newly enacted PACT Act. And finally, a winter storm watch is in effect, with the Northwoods expected to get upwards of 8 inches of snow.