A Great Lakes fishing deal, expanded health benefits for veterans, and winter weather

Published December 13, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST
Four Native American tribes in Michigan have agreed with the state and federal governments on a revised fishing policy for parts of the Great Lakes. Then, the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain is raising awareness for expanded health benefits for veterans under the newly enacted PACT Act. And finally, a winter storm watch is in effect, with the Northwoods expected to get upwards of 8 inches of snow.

Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a Morning Edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
