ICE interaction training, PFAS and private wells, bear hunting licenses

By John Burton
Published February 3, 2026 at 6:46 AM CST
Local organizers with Northern Lights Indivisible offered training this past weekend on how to safely observe Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, Americans who get drinking water from wells are at particular risk when PFAS chemicals appear in their water because they may not be aware of the problem, Wisconsin bear hunters will see more opportunities to get a license this year statewide although numbers in the north will remain about even

The Extra Local Newscast
