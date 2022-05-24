© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Republican fake elector running to lead election commission

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published May 24, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT
MADISON.jpg
Wikimedia Commons Vijay Kumar Koulampet
/

One of the 10 Republicans who attempted to cast Electoral College ballots for Donald Trump even though he lost Wisconsin is running to become chairman of the state elections commission where he currently serves as a member.

Bob Spindell has been an outspoken member of the bipartisan commission and supporter of the investigation into the 2020 election being led by a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice.

Spindell said Monday he is the most qualified to help the image of the commission as chair.

Under state law, the next chair must be a Republican.

The commission scheduled a Wednesday vote.

Tags

Politics & Government Election Investigation2020 electionWisconsin Elections CommissionWXPR News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content